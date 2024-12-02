KPMG Australia, nCino partner for improved customer experience

The alliance will see KPMG support Australian banking clients through the deployment of nCino’s Bank Operating System to provide a fluid experience across devices, channels, and products while offering increased efficiency, transparency, and regulatory compliance.

A typical customer now expects to interact with a financial institution in several different ways. KPMG Australia is working with nCino to fulfil banking customer needs and expectations. nCino serves financial institution customers of all sizes and complexities, including global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions and new market entrants, such as challenger banks.