KPMG and Ivalua Align to boost end-to-end source-to-pay capabilities

The alliance will help procurement departments realize savings and conserve cash, automate end-to-end source-to-pay processes, improve control, lower risk, and enable agility and innovation, claim the companies.

Ivalua provides Cloud Spend Management suite for source-to-pay, supplier management, risk and spend analysis in a single organic application, according to the company. Their alliance with KPMG brings to the market a solution to guide procurement leaders through the strategy, design and implementation of a procurement transformation.