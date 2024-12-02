



Kavinu aims to address the challenges associated with middleware-dependent BaaS models by establishing direct connections between financial innovators and a bank partner with extensive experience in electronic payments.











The new platform seeks to improve the partnership model in the BaaS space, reducing the fragmentation typically seen in traditional middleware approaches. Kavinu is built on a cloud-native, API-driven technology layer that leverages Kotapay’s existing payments infrastructure, which is projected to exceed USD 120 billion in settlement volume and 60 million transactions by the end of 2024. The platform features developer-friendly, rail-agnostic APIs that facilitate a faster time to market and greater revenue potential through a single relationship with FIBT.

Looking ahead, Kotapay plans to introduce proprietary products through Kavinu in 2025, targeting the 2.5 million consumers who currently receive payroll processed by Kotapay. The initiative aims to expand the partner model by offering additional products and services to its client base of over 3,300 payroll providers and the millions of employees whose payroll is processed monthly.





Addressing latency, cost, and fragmentation challenges in BaaS middleware

Traditional middleware models in BaaS environments have been criticized for several inherent challenges that can impede the performance and scalability of financial services. One of the primary issues is latency. Middleware acts as an intermediary layer between various systems, which can introduce delays in transaction processing and data exchange. This latency can be particularly detrimental in a landscape where speed and responsiveness are critical. Financial institutions and fintech companies often require real-time processing capabilities to meet customer demands, and delays caused by middleware can lead to dissatisfaction and loss of business opportunities.

In addition to latency, the reliance on middleware can lead to higher operational costs. Middleware solutions often require significant investment in terms of both software and hardware infrastructure, as well as ongoing maintenance and support. These costs can be prohibitive, especially for smaller fintech startups that are looking to enter the market. Furthermore, as middleware solutions scale to accommodate increased transaction volumes, additional costs may arise from the need for more robust infrastructure and better support services. This financial burden can limit the ability of organizations to innovate and invest in new products and services, stifling growth potential in a competitive market.

Fragmentation is another critical challenge associated with traditional middleware models. Middleware can create silos within an organisation, leading to a disjointed experience for both users and developers. When various systems and applications do not communicate seamlessly, it can result in inconsistent data and hinder collaboration across teams. This fragmentation not only complicates the development process but also slows down the deployment of new features and services. In a fast-paced financial landscape where agility is paramount, the inability to integrate systems efficiently can prevent organizations from keeping up with consumer expectations and industry trends, ultimately limiting their competitiveness and market share.