Kotak Mahindra launches the 811 mobile banking platform in India

The 811 mobile banking platform will include a zero balance account with zero charges on all digital transactions. Indian customers will be able to open an account directly on their mobile phones in less than five minutes. Moreover, every customer will receive a free virtual debit card and a virtual payment address for using the unified payment interface to send and receive money.

The mobile banking ecosystem was designed according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a digital, cashless India.

The app is fully integrated with Bharat QR Code, the new online payment system designed by the government, and it is available at Google Pay and Apple Store.