KoreConX partners with Nuvei





Following this announcement, private businesses based in the United States that are connected to the KoreConX infrastructure platform will have the possibility to accept SEC-compliant investments from as little as USD 50 via card payments and account-to-account (A2A) transactions. The businesses will be connected through Nuvei’s international reach, to multiple potential investors wherever those investors are located.

Furthermore, the KoreConX technology infrastructure will connect broken-dealers, SINRA registered funding platforms, as well as Masketplaces ATS and auxiliary investment solutions to the private investment sector. The partnership is set to enable all parties in the ecosystem to interact on a modern, secure, and scalable payment technology that was designed to streamline complaint investor transactions.







Nuvei’s recent strategy of development

Canada-based fintech company Nuvei provides a modular, flexible, and scalable technology that was designed to allow clients and firms to accept payments, offer all payout options, as well as benefit from card issuing, banking, risk, and fraud management solutions. The organisation has multiple partnerships and product launches in the last couple of months, covering different geographic areas around the world.

In October 2023, the financial super app Curve announced its collaboration with Nuvei in order to optimise its overall client experience and to facilitate the process of international expansion. Following this strategic deal, Nuvei was set to provide its suite of products and services, global reach, and expertise in local markets for offering card acquiring and alternative payment methods (APMs) for user transfer of funds, to and from the Curve digital wallet.

In addition, Nuvei’s stack payments technology was expected to maximise payment acceptance and reduce operational costs. Curve benefited from Nuvei’s customisable, real-time, and secure reporting solutions, which enabled the company to monitor all transactions through a single analytics portal.

Earlier in the same month, the fintech company announced its partnership with Esenda in order to launch an online Tuition Fee Collection and Income Management platform. Nuvei was set to integrate its payment technology with Esenda’s fee management platform and to offer education providers a service that aimed to increase their overall efficiency and optimise security.

The payments could be made online for tuition fees, corporate debentures, additional student-related fees, and extra-curricular activities. At the same time, education providers could deliver relevant global alternative payment methods to their students and their families, despite their locations.



