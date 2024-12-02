Konsentus partners with Open Banking API provider Ozone

Open Banking enables customers to have better control of and access to their transactional account data by giving regulated Third-Party Providers (TPPs) the ability to initiate payments and access customer account data.

Konsentus Verify is a SaaS-based API solution providing financial institutions with real-time TPP identity & regulatory checking services. When a financial institution gives access to a TPP through their dedicated interface, they need to be confident that they are not putting their customers’ data at risk. Konsentus Verify enables Financial Institutions to protect their customers from the risk of Open Banking fraud.

Ozone API is the standards-based platform that helps financial institutions deliver Open Banking APIs, making it easy for them to meet both regulatory and commercial requirements for an open API. Financial institutions using Ozone API can accelerate their implementation of open APIs and reduce the cost of ownership.