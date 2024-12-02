Konsentus launches PSD2 Open Banking TPP monthly analysis tracker

November 2019 analysis shows that since the implementation of the PSD2 Regulatory Technical Specification for Strong Customer Authentication and Common Secure Communications, growth of Third-Party Providers across the EEA has steadily increased.

What is evident from the data however, is that passporting adds a new dimension. Every country across the EEA now has TPP coverage for the first time. Is the market ready and have financial institutions ensured they have the required solutions in place to meet demand?

