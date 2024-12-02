Konsentus launches Open Banking Transparency Directory

The Konsentus Transparency Directory provides visibility of Open Banking participants by bringing together disparate data into a single, searchable service, accessible to the Open Banking community. This data enables organisations to connect with each other for queries and dispute management processing.

Available on a subscription basis, the Directory currently contains the legal, commercial, and operational details of all the third party providers (TPPs) regulated in the EEA. The search functionality enables Financial Institutions to see where these third parties are regulated, understand the types of regulated services they are delivering to consumers, and how to contact them in case of a dispute.

The initial roll-out will soon be followed by information on the Financial Institutions acting in the capacity of TPPs, searchable by group or country.