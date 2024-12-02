Konsentus and Openitio collaborate to streamline PSD2 implementation

This offers financial institutions a way to comply with PSD2 MCI publishing requirements, and the imminent March 14 deadline in UK.

UK-based Openitio delivers ready to install PSD2 interface technology as required under the PSD2 regulation. Their Modified Customer Interface (MCI) can be configured with no impact or dependency on existing systems, and setup in days.

Konsentus is a SaaS solution providing financial institutions with real-time third-party provider (TPP) identity and regulatory checking services. Konsentus consolidates data across 70+ Qualified Trust Service Providers (QTSPs), 31 National Competent Authorities (NCAs) and EBA Registers, providing it in real-time to financial institutions through a simple cloud-based API.

Together Openitio and Konsentus offer financial institutions across the UK and Europe a way to comply with PSD2 regulatory requirements whilst also ensuring they are reducing their exposure to risk and potential fraud.