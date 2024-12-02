Kompli-Global unveils remote corporate onboarding platform to fight money launderers

Press release EPCA

Criminals are taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to carry out financial fraud and exploitation scams and they are becoming more expert at finding loopholes in existing systems. However, there is an increasing amount of data that, if interrogated and analysed appropriately, can thwart their criminal intent. Kompli-QED can handle the analysis of the data, as well as bridge the compliance gaps, according to the official press release.

By using augmented intelligence (AI), Kompli-QED supports the activities that regulated entities, such as banks, payment providers, accountants, estate agents and law firms, must undertake as part of their compliance strategy.

Kompli-QED is also capable of performing a suite of other checks on new and existing customers that traditionally had to be sourced from a host of providers. These include: identity verification, age and mortality, identity document authentication, digital image and video capture, Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) and sanction screening, flag and alert risk indicators, Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD) research reporting and video interview recording, secure document and file transfer.