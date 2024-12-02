kompasbank goes live on Mambu's banking platform





According to kompasbank, SMEs in Denmark represent about 99% of all companies, so the company tries to fill a gap in the financial market, where small and medium-sized businesses suffer from poor access to financing options and advisory services.

The technology concept for the bank is to compose their platform by means of integration. This API-driven approach is set to speed up development and allows them to integrate with new internal or external systems to help drive product and service innovation in the future.