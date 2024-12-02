Komerční banka selects Temenos to improve upon digital banking features

Komerční banka is a universal bank providing a range of services in retail, SME, corporate and investment banking to more than 1.6 million customers. Komerční banka’s services are accessible through a network of 240 branches as well as digital banking channels including mobile and internet banking.

The purpose of the collaboration is the simplification of IT systems and consolidation on Temenos’ platform. A key factor in Komerční banka’s decision to select Temenos was the banking functionality of Temenos Transact for retail and corporate banking. Komerční banka offers a range of deposit, credit, lending and payment services for individuals, small business, and corporate customers.