Kofax releases AP Agility Cloud

AP Agility is built on the Kofax TotalAgility platform. It provides automation of invoice receipts and AP workflow processes. AP Agility was already available for customers to install either on-premises or in a hosted cloud solution. While no customers are using AP Agility Cloud, it does have customers using the solution in a variety of industries already. This includes: telecommunications, manufacturing, urban development, logistics, and transportation industries.

AP Agility is targeted at enterprise organisations with a minimum 50,000 invoices per year and those with high costs per invoice. This is often down to a lack of automation, a large number of suppliers, a high degree of paper-based invoices and, in some geographic locations, the requirement for e-invoicing, according to Kofax.