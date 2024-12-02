Kofax announces improvements to its AP Agility product





AP Agility provides document intelligence to unlock data within AP processes, workflow capabilities for managing inconsistencies and collaboration, and pre-built connectors that accelerate integration of Kofax software with procure-to-pay, financial accounting, and ERP systems.

Innovations in the product include support for new invoice formats, extended document intelligence capabilities, workflows, and expanded out-of-the-box integration to ERP systems such as SAP S/4HANA Cloud ES. Kofax now also provides organisations with on-premises or SaaS deployment options.