Kodo raises USD 8.75 in seed capital





Kodo offers a card experience to busy founders, starting with a 3-minute approval process to automated expense management tools. The company believes repetitive financial tasks should be automated so that founders can focus on building their business. Kodo also offer rewards worth over USD 69,000 to its customers.

Companies using Kodo cards can issue multiple cards (both virtual and physical) to their team members. This provides end-to-end control to the founders and finance teams by enabling them to track all expenses in one place. Kodo recently launched Kodo Pay, which allows customers to now use their Kodo credit limits to pay even those vendors who don’t accept cards.