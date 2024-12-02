Knowit, Bottomline partner for Nordic market solutions

Knowit has a strong local presence and systems integration expertise in the region, while Bottomline brings its wide range of capabilities and international experience in payments, messaging, and connectivity, according to the official press release.

Knowit specialises in sourcing, developing, and implementing innovative digital transformation projects for its clients, while Bottomline offers a SaaS-based API-enabled platform to help banks and non-banking financial institutions process payments, securities, and financial messaging. As part of the partnership, Knowit will be Bottomline's integration partner in the Nordics, helping its customers with the integration of Bottomline's solutions and services, and giving financial institutions a single point of access to multiple payment networks.

The partnership will seek to help Nordic banks leverage multiple domestic and cross-border payment networks and schemes more successfully, leveraging the strengths of both companies to deliver global capabilities with local understanding. The partnership will also allow Bottomline to extend its footprint into the Nordics, offering organisations the local knowledge and support they need to be successful, the press release continues

More about Knowit and Bottomline

Knowit is a provider of digital services in the Nordic region, with a strong focus on innovation, helping companies to digitalise and automate their processes, and create new digital services. With offices in Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark, Knowit has a significant local presence in the Nordic market.

Bottomline reportedly provides secure and user-friendly payment solutions to businesses and financial institutions worldwide. Its payment and software platforms are used by over 10,000 corporate customers and 1,400 commercial and business banks of all sizes. These platforms are designed to help accelerate digital transformation and simplify the complexities of business payments and financial management.

The partnership between Knowit and Bottomline creates a solution for Nordic banks looking to leverage multiple domestic and cross-border payment networks and schemes with success, the press release concludes.

Bottomline in 2023

Recently, Frédéric Viard from Bottomline provided insights on how to leverage the benefits of instant payments to improve the entire payments ecosystem.

In April 2023, the company announced the technical integration of its user monitoring solution Record & Replay with threat detection and response platform Trellix XDR. At the beginning of the year, Bottomline launched Confirmation of Payee (CoP), a fraud prevention solution, for businesses to fight authorised push payment (APP) fraud.