



By teaming up and utilising Zand Bank’s banking services, Klickl International is set to be able to simplify its business processes, improve financial management, and scale development within the Web3 ecosystem. The move underlines Zand’s commitment to merging technology with financial services and meeting the evolving needs of the digital economy while remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements of the industry.











The partnership comes just a few weeks after Klickl secured USD 25 million in a Series A funding round, which brought the company’s total valuation to USD 125 million. The capital injection was set to assist Klickl’s objective to develop its Web3 services, with the company focusing on emerging markets across MENA and becoming one of the region’s first fully licenced Web3 banking services, providing crypto custody and brokerage solutions.





Supporting the advancement of the UAE’s digital economy

Klickl International is not the first company to become a partner for Zand Bank. For example, November 2024 saw Paymentology collaborating with Zand Bank to scale financial service access for fintech companies and startups in the UAE. The partnership aimed to assist financial innovation and development by offering needed infrastructure and specialised services for new entrants in the market. Moreover, Zand became one of the first UAE banks to introduce digital asset custody solutions under its licence, after securing approval from the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority.

Commenting on the collaboration with Klickl International, representatives from Zand Bank mentioned that the alliance falls in line with the UAE’s broader vision to accelerate the digital economy in the region. The digital bank expressed its commitment to providing optimised and secure banking experiences via constant advancement and a client-first approach. At the same time, Klickl International underscored that the partnership with Zand Bank supports its goal of improving the overall digital finance landscape. Through Zand’s support, the company plans to deliver additional opportunities for businesses and consumers, equipping them with an improved experience and services that meet their demands.