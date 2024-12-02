Klarpay is a leading fintech providing online businesses with access to multi-currency IBAN accounts, global payment acceptance, and digital payout solutions. The fintech’s goal is to empower digital businesses through borderless and scalable business accounts and payment solutions. Klarpay is a deposit-taking credit institution licensed and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) in accordance with Article 1b of the Swiss Banking Act.

The expansion would enable digital businesses such as online retailers, marketplaces, and influencers to receive and distribute USD and GBP payments internationally through their corporate Klarpay account. Businesses using Klarpay's Swiss IBAN accounts may trade through SEPA and SWIFT in over 90 countries and 70+ currencies via its dashboard and APIs. Klarpay's international accounts are designed for businesses that wish to expand worldwide through cross-border transactions.











According to a Klarpay representative, the addition of dedicated USD and GBP accounts to the company’s list of services opens new doors for their merchant clients. In addition to using Klarpay's cross-currency payments and FX network, customers may now hold money, receive payments, and issue payouts in USD and GBP. Klarpay provides safe cross-border payments and FX capabilities, as well as the ability for its merchant clients to manage their cross-border transactions via Klarpay's all-in-one dashboard or API.