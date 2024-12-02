Klarna to share BNPL data with credit agencies





The firm said the move could help or hinder its customers' ability to get credit for loans such as mortgages.

From June 2022, banks and credit card firms will be able to see people's Klarna habits when making credit checks.

The firm already shares information with credit reference agencies when customers use Klarna Financing for longer term loans.But from June it will also share customer data for its Pay in 3 (instalments) and Pay in 30 (days) products.

At the moment, Klarna customers who fall behind on payments could be pursued by debt collection agencies, but the firm said this does not affect how easy it is to get credit.