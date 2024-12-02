Klarna to open Tech Hub in Berlin

The aim of the new hub is to further expand Klarna's product portfolio and services and to better serve the growing number of new dealers and end customers in Europe and the US. At the same time, Berlin offers a large talent pool as a location and with the new Tech Hub is an attractive option for potential employees.

Klarna currently has over 2,500 employees in Stockholm, Los Angeles, New York, Columbus, Madrid, Brussels, London, Vienna, Amsterdam, Berlin, Linden, Munich, Oslo, Helsinki and Uppsala. In August 2019, Klarna received a USD 460 million round of financing and increased its company valuation to USD 5.5 billion. At the beginning of 2019, the company opened up new business areas with the introduction of the Klarna open banking platform and the global authentication platform. Klarna also introduced the Klarna Card to end customers in Germany, launched Klarna's in-store solution in Germany and Austria and introduced various new functions in the Klarna app.