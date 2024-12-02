Klarna taps Raisin to launch savings account for German consumers

Raisin’s German customers will have exclusive access to the new service, which includes products such as an overnight money account with an interest rate of 0.35%.

The Klarna deposit products are accessible through an online process via Raisin WeltSparen.

Klarna is not the only fintech looking to expand its offering. Earlier this week, BNPL outfit Affirm introduced a savings account offering a 1.3% APY, no minimums or fees, and optional auto-deposit.