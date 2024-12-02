Klarna considers cryptocurrency integration

However, it’s worth noting that the company has ruled out incorporating digital assets into its Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services. In a statement on February 8 via X, Klarna’s CEO acknowledged the company’s decision to engage with cryptocurrency, despite its late entry into the sector. He noted that while the move may not attract widespread attention, it marks a significant step for Klarna.

He also sought input from industry participants on how the company could leverage its network, which includes 85 million users, USD 100 billion in annual transactions, and over half a million merchants. He pointed out that approximately 30% of Klarna’s payment volume comes from debit transactions rather than credit and highlighted the firm’s issuance of over one million payment cards.

Industry experts weigh in on Klarna’s crypto prospects

Following the announcement, industry figures offered suggestions on potential cryptocurrency applications for Klarna. Representatives from Metallicus and Metal Pay proposed that Klarna integrate with the Metal ecosystem, launch a stablecoin, and explore decentralised finance (DeFi) lending and trading options.

Others suggested a Bitcoin-focused approach, while the head of product and technology at Circle, pointed out that stablecoin payments could improve Klarna’s settlement processes. He added that enabling crypto wallet connections could facilitate cross-border transactions for Klarna users.

Klarna has yet to provide further details on how it plans to implement cryptocurrency features, but its engagement with industry experts suggests that various options are under consideration.

These developments follow Klarna’s partnership with DECTA to expand payment options for a more dynamic and secure checkout experience. Following this collaboration, by integrating Klarna into its White Label Payment Gateway, DECTA partners and businesses were given the possibility to offer customers frictionless, flexible payment options to improve the overall shopping experience and drive higher conversion rates.

