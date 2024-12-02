Klarna and Schufa launch six-month pilot project 

Both Klarna and Schufa will also check which credit data in the area of ​​invoice and installment purchases protect against over-indebtedness effectively and in compliance with data protection and which could be transmitted to Schufa. With this partnership, Klarna and Schufa aim to better protect German consumers from over-indebtedness.

If users are over 18 and want to use Klarna at a retailer's checkout, Klarna will check users’ payment ability on every transaction to make sure they only give credit to those who can pay the fintech back. On the one hand, Klarna uses internal data for this purpose. However, they also periodically make inquiries to credit reporting agencies such as Schufa to create a credit check within milliseconds. The use of Klarna is by no means guaranteed and the fintech can reject customers with insufficient creditworthiness. The failure rate of this check is extremely low and in the first half of 2022, more than 99% of Klarna’s German customers paid the fintech back.











How does Klarna work with Schufa?