Klarna adds carbon footprint tracking in its offering

It’s hoped the new feature will raise awareness for our impact on the environment as consumers and will provide shoppers with an estimate of the carbon generated by their purchases in the Klarna app. To introduce the new feature, Klarna has partnered with Doconomy, which has partnered with the likes of Mastercard and S&P Global to help raise awareness and offset their carbon footprints.

The new feature is being rolled out as part of Klarna’s one percent pledge, with the fintech pledging one percent of its most recent USD 1 billion funding round, or USD 10 million, to planet-friendly initiatives. Also, the fintech aims to reduce its emissions by 50% by 2030 and from 2021, Klarna will make annual financial contributions to high-impact climate projects, including carbon removal, reforestation, and forest protection.