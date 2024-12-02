KLARA launches upgrade for accounting, payroll, order and customer management

This alternative is to be offered from 1 January 2022 in a new subscription model from CHF 19 per month. The ‘KLARA Business RELAX’ offer presented at the 2nd KLARA Experience Day complements the free core with a range of additional functions.

In addition to a higher degree of automation, the subscription offers automatic bank reconciliation in real time, credit card reconciliation and an automated expense management module based on prepaid credit cards from Swiss Bankers. The ‘Swiss Bankers Value Card’, which was previously reserved for large customers, will now form part of KLARA's expense management system.