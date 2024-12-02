



Following this announcement, the partnership is expected to focus on launching a financial solution specifically tailored for the needs of women across the region of the European Union.

In addition, both financial institutions will continue to focus on meeting needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Klara AI x Unlimit partnership

Unlimit’s flexible and scalable BaaS solution is expected to serve as the backbone of Klara AI’s financial infrastructure. The collaboration will also provide a Mastercard debit card, a feature which will enable a safe and efficient transaction process of Klara AI’s customers.

In addition, with Unlimit’s robust, proprietary payment technology, Klara AI will be enabled to streamline operations, while also offering a more comprehensive financial experience for its clients. Unlimit’s capabilities, including card issuing and frictionless payments across borders, will offer Klara AI customers the possibility to scale efficiently and provide tools that are both secure and user-centric.

By combining an AI-powered platform with Mastercard’s global network and Unlimit’s BaaS solution, the partnership is expected to develop a financial management experience that truly understands and addresses the unique financial needs of women in the EU.

The commercial launch of Klara AI is scheduled for Q1 2025, when a phased rollout will take place across EU member states. This initiative also represents a significant step forward in promoting financial inclusivity and addressing the challenges women face in the landscape. Klara AI is currently recruiting early adopters, offering them exclusive benefits, premium features, and more.





