KKR possibly aiming to build data centres in Europe

The investment company is teaming up with Franek Sodzawiczny to launch Global Technical Realty, which will develop and build data centres for large technology companies in Europe, the people said. Sodzawiczny, who previously founded Zenium Data Centers, will become chief executive officer of GTR.

KKR is committing capital from its third global infrastructure fund to GTR, which will be able to deploy more than USD 2.5 billion to building new data centres including debt financing. A representative for KKR declined to comment.

Data centres have been drawing increasing interest from private equity companies as more companies outsource the storage of vast information sets to third-party providers. Macquarie Group, Digital Colony, and EQT AB are among investors that have done deals in the sector. There were more than 100 mergers and acquisitions involving data centres announced in 2019, the highest tally on record, according to Synergy Research Group.