Kiwibank and BNZ waive contactless debit payment fees

Kiwibank said it would apply its contactless debit payment fee waiver retrospectively, with contactless payment fees paid from 18 August rebated to them. The move was intended to drop costs for small and medium-sized businesses and make it easier for them to accept contactless payments as the country wound down the alert levels.

Kiwibank said merchants that had contactless turned on would receive the rebate shortly after the merchant fee was charged. BNZ was also waiving Payclip fees until 30 September. Payclip allows people to accept contactless payments via their mobile phones.

The waived fees would be reviewed monthly, considering the needs of customers and Government emergency requirements.