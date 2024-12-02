Kish Bank partners with CSI Core for digital growth support

Kish Bank serves individual and business clients ranging from rural communities to college towns and small cities. Kish turned to CSI to incorporate new solutions for both its branches and digital channels. Kish’s strategy features a modern approach to banking that meets the needs of customers who prefer in-person banking but also want 24/7 access to the latest digital options, according to the official press release.

Through CSI’s cloud-based NuPoint core platform, Kish Bank is looking to transform its physical locations into its version of the branch of the future. In addition to its branch transformation efforts, the bank is deploying additional digital capabilities, including P2P payments, video-based chat support, and personal financial management tools.