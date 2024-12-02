Kintai partners with Nordigen for Open Banking transaction data

Kintai is dedicated to making entrepreneurs’ goals a reality by helping finance business ideas for freelancers and small to medium-sized enterprises. The process is fully online and credit checks are performed in real-time thanks to Open Banking technology provided by Nordigen. Due to this, loans can be secured almost instantly. The repayment process is flexible, with different terms and payment methods available to clients, according to an official press release.

The Kintai-Nordigen collaboration enables Kintai to use Nordigen’s Open Banking network to connect to client bank accounts. Their system is then able to analyse customer transactions and payments to establish creditworthiness.