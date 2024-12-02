Kinly partners MX for financial data aggregation solution

The partnership will be used to power Kinly's custom-built financial tools. Kinly focuses on building generational wealth for Black America and its allies, improving financial outcomes through financial education, saving and wealth building, early access to wages, overdraft protection up to USD 100, and by providing cash back rewards for purchasing from Black-owned businesses and thousands of widely used retail merchants.

MX will support Kinly's mission with data aggregation and enhancement powered by MX's open finance APIs. MX makes data accessible and actionable for everyone.