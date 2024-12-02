Kill Bill partners Wovenware to develop new plugin for its platform





By designating Wovenware as the go-to vendor to configure, extend, and integrate Kill Bill with internal and third-party systems, Kill Bill users can shorten the inquiry process. Furthermore, by setting standardised development costs for plugin types, Wovenware has simplified the cost-analysis portion of evaluating Kill Bill.

As one of the first projects under the integration partnership, Wovenware has developed an open-source plugin that enables Kill Bill’s users to use Braintree as their payment processor for credit/debit cards, ACH, PayPal, Venmo, and many other payment methods.