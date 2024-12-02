Kidbrooke, additiv to meet growing demand for financial health and pension planning tools

The collaboration with additiv, a SaaS and embedded finance provider to the wealth management industry, enables their customers’ clients to utilise a user-friendly and scalable financial simulation engine, to meet the growing demand for financial decision-support. Kidbrooke’s solutions, powered by the OutRank API, are now available with additiv’s Hybrid Wealth Manager and assisted Wealth Robo Advisor products on their enterprise-ready Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model. Additionally, the solutions will also be available on additiv’s Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) model to support the increasing need for financial services to easily be embedded into consumer platforms.

Both Kidbrooke and additiv offer cloud native Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and embedded finance models through Microsoft Azure. This ensures their customers lower their costs, reduce their time-to-value, and continue to benefit seamlessly from product and technology enhancements when implementing their solutions.