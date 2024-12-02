Kickfurther, NSR Invest partner for data-driven investing

The Kickfurther engineering team is using NSR Invests open architecture to provide its clients the ability to analyse and choose company offers using NSRs analytics, trading and reporting tools.

NSR Invest provides a direct connection between investors and borrowers. The company enables individuals, wealth managers, family offices and institutions to access plug-and-play investment opportunities. Once the integration is complete, Kickfurther will add to the array of these opportunities on the NSR platform.

NSR Invest is an investment manager in peer-to-peer investments for institutions, individuals and their advisors. Its platform provides fully-managed accounts with a variety of risk-return profiles, built upon proprietary credit strategies, institutional grade trading technology, visibility and reporting.