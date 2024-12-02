Kuwait International Bank (KIB) will thus be the first bank to commercially launch a biometric payment card. The new product is developed as part of a collaboration between KIB and Zwipe. Another company involved in the development of this product is Inkript, a partner of Zwipe, who will be in charge of actually producing the cards.













What does the new card offer?

Deema Al Mulaifi, Assistant General Manager of Operations at KIB, stated in the official release that the new card is specifically addressed to the Black Banking segment of KIB customers.