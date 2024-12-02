Khushhali Bank launches a mobile banking app





The bank’s app comes with a number of features including access to deposit and loan account, transaction details and statement download facility, payment of credit card bills, utility bills, mobile top-up, post-paid bills, government payments and loan repayments.

The app would allow the customers to transfer funds between the client’s account, to another Khushhali account and any other bank’s account. SMS alerts for log-in, log-out and financial transactions, access to Branch Locator, requests for cheque-book and bankers cheque are also available on the app.

Earlier this year, the bank had introduced Khushhali Internet Banking for customer’s safe access to financial facilities.