KGI Asia, Itiviti partner for global markets' trading

Using Itiviti's multi-asset order management system, KGI Asia will be able to support its growing institutional, wealth management, and brokerage businesses. The new trading stack automates the firm's entire trading operations across Care and DMA customer flows, providing execution services on regional and international markets, according to the official press release.

Itiviti's platform enables access to its global community of buy-sides and sell-sides via the NYFIX network, coupled together with OMS, to ensure client onboarding, reliable execution, risk management, and low-latency routing to any execution venue or trading counterparty, while its post-trade stack allows STP, custom reporting to clients, and regulatory compliance.