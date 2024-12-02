Keysafe inks partnership with Salt Edge

Keysafe provides a tenant referencing service to both private landlords and letting agents in the UK, including ID authentication and expert verification of references. Recently, Keysafe selected Salt Edge to gain access to tenants’ bank accounts via Open Banking channels and verify their financial situation.

Salt Edge Partner Program enables Keysafe to access bank data in a compliant way without the hurdles of getting its own AISP licence. Keysafe can now verify the tenants’ financial situation by connecting to their banks in different countries, including the UK, France, the US, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand, and many more. Partner Program incorporates technology for transactions categorisation and merchant identification, enriching the bank data by taking unclear and cluttered transactions and turning them into meaningful insights.



