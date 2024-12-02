KeyPay partners Comma to offer Open Banking payroll system

By embedding an Open Banking payment journey, KeyPay can offer an end-to-end payroll and workforce management solution to users which is tailored to the business needs.

With the new solution payments are made via Open Banking and are embedded within the payroll system. Once payroll has been processed by the user, Comma uses this data to automatically generate a payment journey which can be shared with clients (for accountants and bookkeepers) or paid in-house by a bank account holder. By connecting the payslip information and the business bank account, Comma removes the requirement of manual entry from the payment cycle reducing the risk of error.

Users aren’t required to set up an intermediary account or leave their payroll provider (KeyPay) to progress into a banking flow. Instead, the user is funnelled through an Open Banking journey allowing instant payment from existing bank accounts. Payment runs can also be shared for authorisation by bank account holders meaning that accountants and bookkeepers can share secure payment links with their clients for simple authentication.