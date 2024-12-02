KeyBank National Association acquires XUP Payments

XUP's technology offers client onboarding and servicing experiences. Its team of engineers has built integrations with processors, 3rd party risk tools, customer relationship management systems, and other fintech services, allowing banks to offer a more integrated payments experience.

Key was an early investor in XUP, and this transaction follows a successful partnership between the two companies which transformed Key's Merchant Payments capabilities, accelerating its top quartile volume growth.

Key will use this technology to add to the experience across its commercial product set and more broadly advance Key's embedded banking strategy. The acquisition is the latest in a series of strategic fintech alliances.