KeyBank has introduced KeyTotal AR, a comprehensive solution designed for the invoice-to-cash process, powered by Versapay.

Key is a bank-based financial services company with approximately USD 189 billion in assets as of March 31, 2025, based on information provided by the company. Operating under KeyBank National Association, it offers deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services across 15 states. Additionally, KeyBanc Capital Markets provides corporate and investment banking products, including merger and acquisition advice, debt and equity services, and derivatives to middle-market companies nationwide.

Advancements in accounts receivable operations

Leveraging machine learning, the platform automates and transforms accounts receivable (AR) operations for middle-market businesses. This recent update highlights KeyBank's commitment to providing market-leading, technology-driven solutions to its clients.

This initiative is an important advancement in KeyBank's fintech strategy, increasing its capabilities with AI and machine learning tools that improve operational efficiency, increase cash flow, and improve the client experience.

The KeyTotal AR platform, powered by Versapay, allows KeyBank's commercial clients to accelerate collections by automating invoicing and simplifying payments through a cloud-based cash application software. As a result, the platform supports businesses in saving valuable time and can reduce accounts receivable costs by an average of up to 50 per cent. By combining advanced accounts receivable automation with KeyBank’s extensive payment capabilities, KeyTotal AR offers one of the most comprehensive solutions available in the market.

Representatives from Versapay noted that KeyBank’s proactive approach, utilising technology partners to increase B2B cash flow, demonstrates how institutions are evolving to promote business growth and resilience.

Versapay is a platform that streamlines accounts receivable (AR) by simplifying B2B payment collection and reconciliation. It offers cash flow clarity, allowing businesses to manage working capital effectively. By integrating finance teams and payment activities into one ecosystem, Versapay turns financial management into a data-driven advantage. The company facilitates over 110 million transactions and processes over USD 170 billion in annual payment volume.