KeyBank expands banking capabilities with Apple Pay

KeyBank customers can use Apple Pay, a mobile payments solution, to complete credit or debit card transactions without revealing their card information. KeyBank customers can also make in-app purchases with their mobile devices.

KeyBank provides deposit, lending, cash management and investment services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses. Key also provides corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the US.