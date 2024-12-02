



Coming as the latest addition to Treasury Prime’s bank network, which currently includes over 15 financial institutions nationwide, KeyBank intends to further advance its financial tech solutions and meet the needs of software companies and fintechs. Regarding Treasury Prime, the relationship with KeyBank supports the company’s growth strategy for its bank network. By merging their capabilities, including KeyVAM, KeyBank’s virtual account management solution, the two organisations plan to equip the industry with a safe and reliable platform to develop scalable, long-term fintech programmes.











Strategic growth and optimised features for clients

Collaborating with Treasury Prime is set to allow KeyBank to receive access to a diverse network of prospective clients, supporting strategic development within its fintech and SaaS business. At the same time, the move focuses on ensuring a uniform protocol for account structures, compliance, and reconciliation for clients.

Furthermore, commenting on the news, representatives from KeyBank underlined that the decision to partner with Treasury Prime can be attributed to the latter’s expertise in the fintech industry, as well as its network of technology relationships. Additionally, considering the current dynamic financial landscape, KeyBank intends to centre its efforts on supporting its SaaS and technology clients in diversifying their banking relationships, in turn assisting their growth. By working with Treasury Prime, the company aims to allow its clients to connect with multiple banking partners without being required to implement technical integrations.





