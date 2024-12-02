Kesho launches Vox Money solution for the underbanked

The solution wants to deliver financial control to those in society that might need it the most and that have been unable to access traditional high street banking.

Vox Money wants to provide a step towards reducing that exclusion and allow individuals and families to plan their finances, make informed decisions when managing their money and give them an alternative to mainstream banking. Vox Money’s digital bank account will be accessible to everyone, regardless of their financial history.

With no credit checks, a Visa Card, budgeting tools, loyalty, and rewards as well as 24/7 access to financial services, Vox Money’s app helps customers to manage their money and payments. Vox Money’s offering is open to anyone over the age of 18 and offers access to an online account. The new portfolio will be rolled out in UK and Ireland in 2021.

Kesho’s recent partnerships with organisations such as Credit Union Financial Analytics (CUFA) and Credit Kudos means those managing and monitoring Vox Money accounts on behalf of their members will have the data and analysis they need to make informed lending decisions.