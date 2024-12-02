Kerry Group renews e-invoicing contract with Tungsten Network

Following the renewed agreement, Kerry is set to extend invoice automation globally to include all its businesses across Europe, North America and Asia. Kerry Group is rolling out e-invoicing, purchase order services and invoice status service with Tungsten.

Kerry Group has been processing invoices electronically in the UK and Ireland with Tungsten Network since 2006.

In recent news, Tungsten Corporation has secured a new contract with BT Group, a global telecommunications company, to deliver electronic invoicing, purchase order services and invoice status service to its global operations.

For more information about Tungsten, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.