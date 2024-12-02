Kenyas National Treasury to launch e-procurement service

The e-procurement process is set to be implemented under the the Financial Management Information System (IFMIS).

The training and sensitisation of suppliers is being conducted in readiness for the rollout of a fully automated procurement system to ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) and counties in July 2014.

A number of procurement functionalities have been configured in the IFMIS system ready for implementation. They include procurement planning, supplier management, requisition management, quotation management, purchase order (PO) management, receipt management as well as invoicing and payments management, inventory management, contract management, reconciliations and period end close.