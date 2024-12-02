Kenya: NIC Bank Group launches social media banking platform

NIC Konnect will let customers access various banking services through their accounts on social networks including WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter. The platform, which is aimed at young Kenyans, allows customers to view their balance, mini statements, and make funds transfers using a PIN.

It was created in partnership with banking software provider Craft Silicon. According to a statement by NIC Bank, merchant payments, mobile money and card ordering will be made available through NIC Konnect at a later date.