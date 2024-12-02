Kenya government launches e-procurement system

According to the source, the shift from manual to e-procurement is set to enhance transparency and credibility in the management of public finances and tendering process through the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS). The system which enables monitoring of all transactions during the procurement process provides functionalities such as the approval hierarchy, which is an end to end process that facilitates the procurement process from planning to payment.

E-procurement is an automated business process which includes procurement planning, management of suppliers, requisitions, quotations, contracts and receipts are set to be shifted to a more effective and cost efficient online transaction.

Notable among the e-procurement functions is the item master responsible for standardizing the use of items within all Government Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) and counties. This is set to manage the price inflation of commonly used items in Government offices.

Another notable function of the e-procurement system is the Kenya Supplier portal that is set to enable suppliers to access the status of their purchase or service order issued and payments. This means all government suppliers must be duly registered with the Registrar of Companies and own a tax compliance certificate among other details such as business contacts, IFMIS number to access the Kenya Supplier portal.