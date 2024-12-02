Keepz's Open Banking milestone to drive fintech innovation in Georgia

This live demonstration was shown at a joint event organised by the National Bank of Gerogia and Keepz. During the event the head of the National Bank's Financial and Supervisory Technology Development Department highlighted that Keepz's achievement could inspire other innovative fintech companies. It was emphasised that this momentum is expected to positively influence the growth of financial innovation, enhance competition, and promote financial inclusion in Georgia.











Keepz's approach reduces costs and streamlines payments

Keepz is the first non-bank financial institution to participate in Open Banking and the first fintech company to incorporate Open Banking into its business model for payment initiation. This approach is expected to reduce costs and eliminate intermediaries compared to traditional payment methods.







Furthermore, the announcement stated that this event also featured discussions on the advantages of Open Banking, with participation from members of the Business and Fintech Association, startups, and other interested parties.