Keebo launches in UK with Mastercard

With a focus on tackling financial exclusion, Keebo uses Open Banking data to improve access to credit by understanding a customer’s broader financial behaviour, including spending habits, income frequency, and savings.

The beta launch will allow people to download the app and apply for the new credit card. Those who are interested in signing up will be able to get started on the Keebo website. Working with a partner who is aligned on their vision of inclusive finance / financial inclusion, Mastercard's reputation provides Keebo with the trust and credibility that customers look for in a financial service provider.

Keebo wants to be building a personalised credit future - giving people insight into how every action and transaction they make on their Keebo card and connected accounts, helps them to build their credit. By operating on an open and transparent basis, Keebo wants to help customers build a better and more positive relationship with credit.